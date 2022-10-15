Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting GN Saibaba in Maoist links case

Dr GN Saibaba | PTI

In a special hearing today, Supreme Court suspends the October 14 order of the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court which discharged former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and others in an alleged Maoist links case.

The Bombay High Court's Nagpur division on October 14 acquitted GN Saibaba, former Delhi University professor, in alleged Maoist links case. The Nagpur bench acquitted five others accused in the case as well.

While acquitting the HC disapproved the observations of the Gadchiroli sessions court order which him to life sentence.

In March 2017, a Sessions Court in Gadchiroli had convicted Mr Saibaba, agriculturists Mahesh Tirki (22), late Pandu Narote (27), professor Hem Mishra (32), journalist Prashant Narayan Sanglikar (54) and labourer Vijay Tirki (30) under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) for having Maoist links and waging a war against India.

The sessions court, while convicting them, had said that Saibaba and two other accused possessed Naxal literature with the intent and purpose of circulation. Their main aim was to incite the people to resort to violence.

