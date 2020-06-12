Supreme Court fines man who called for banning Coca Cola and Thums Up

A social worker who wanted the Supreme Court to ban the sale of aerated beverages Coca Cola and Thums Up has been fined Rs 5 lakh by the court. As per the report published in NDTV, SC while fining the man said that he had filed the plea without any technical knowledge on the subject.

The name of the petitioner is Umedsinh P Chavda. The court asked his counsel why two specific brands, in particular, were selelcted for banning but he could not disclose the reason behind it.

Chavda had filed a Public Interest Litigation and sought a ban on Coca Cola and Thums Up citing health concerns.

The Supreme Court noted that the petitioner abused the process of law and he was unable to prove his claims that Coca Cola and Thums Up are "detrimental to health". SC then fined the Chavda saying that he had filed the plea without any technical knowledge on the subject.