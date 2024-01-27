Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee: PM Modi To Unveil Digital Innovations & Bilingual Website | ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Supreme Court of India on Sunday at noon at the Supreme Court auditorium.

Prime Minister to launch citizen centric information & technology initiatives



Unveiling the seventy-fifth year of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister will launch citizen centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0 and new website of the Supreme Court. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Digital Supreme Court Reports

The Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make Supreme Court judgments available to the citizens of the country free of cost and in electronic format. The key features of digital SCR are that all 519 volumes of the Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, shall be available in a digital format, bookmarked, user friendly, and with open access.

Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to the Judges of the district courts in the electronic form. This is coupled with use of artificial intelligence (AI) for transcribing speech to text on a real time basis.



Prime Minister will also launch the new website of the Supreme Court. The new website will be in bilingual format in English and Hindi and has been redesigned with a user-friendly interface.