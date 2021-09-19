Sukhjinder Randhawa likely to take oath as new Punjab Chief Minister: Reports

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa is likely to be inducted as new Chief Minister of the state.

After discussion with the Punjab MLAs, AICC has proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the post of CM, a meeting is going on at the residence of Rahul Gandhi with Ambika Soni in Delhi, sources told news agency ANI.

When asked whether he'll be taking oath as the new Chief Minister, Randhawa said that he was not sure who will take oath but it "will be done today for sure".

A three-time MLA, Randhawa, 62, was the Jails and Co-operation Minister in the outgoing cabinet and is from Gurdaspur district. He also served as Vice President of the party's state unit and his father, Santokh Singh, was a two-time President.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down from his post after months of political tussle with his bete noire and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Singh said he had been "humiliated thrice" and that the Congress is free to "appoint whoever they trust".



Congress sources, who were once close to Amarinder, whisper his handling of the farmers’ stir and favorites among ministers and legislators getting the bulk of development projects sanctioned in their constituencies, led to his downfall in the party. Pictures circulating on Whatsapp on his lavish parties at his farmhouse, too, proved to be unnerving for many partymen.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 03:33 PM IST