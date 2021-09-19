Sikh leader should be Punjab CM: Ambika Soni declines post; watch video

Congress leader Ambika Soni, who was called in a late-night meeting with Rahul Gandhi, has declined to become the Punjab Chief Minister. She has instead suggested that a Sikh become the Punjab Chief Minister.

"I've declined the offer (to be the next Punjab CM). Party's exercise is going on in Chandigarh with the general secretary and observers are taking views of all MLAs. I believe Punjab CM face should be a Sikh," Congress leader Ambika Soni was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a meeting late in the night in which party leader Ambika Soni, General Secretary Organisation K.C. Venugopal were present. The meeting ended post-midnight on Sunday.

The name of Soni came up as she is one of the senior-most leaders of the party, both Captain Amrinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have much respect for Soni.

Despite speculation over candidates for the Chief Minister's post, the final decision will be taken by party high command.

Observers, Ajay Maken, Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary and Navjot Singh Sidhu are holding meetings with MLAs at a hotel in Chandigarh.

Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Chief Minister on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

CLP, earlier on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution to give Congress chief Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021