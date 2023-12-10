Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder Case: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Killers Nitin Fauji & Rohit Rathore At Rewari Railway Station On December 6

Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Killers Nitin Fauji & Rohit Rathore At Rewari Railway Station On December 6 | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi, December 10: A CCTV footage has surfaced in which Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, the prime accused in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, are seen at Rewari railway station in Haryana on December 6, a day after they shot the latter dead at his residence in Jaipur.

From Rewari, they travelled to Hisar

According to sources, from Rewari, they travelled to Hisar where they were joined by an accomplice, identified as Udham. Udham was assigned to take them to Kullu in Himachal and arrange a place for them to lie low, sources added.

They left for Kullu in Udham's car

As per their plan, they left for Kullu in Udham's car but later returned to Chandigarh after learning that the police were conducting searches for them, sources informed, adding that of their eventual arrest, they were at a liquor shop, consuming alcohol, and devising their plan of action.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Ramveer, arrested by Jaipur Police in connection with the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, is being taken out of Sodala Police Station, in Jaipur



He is accused of helping the main shooter in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

The two assailants were brought to the Crime Branch office in the national capital

Earlier, on Sunday, the two assailants were brought to the Crime Branch office in the national capital. The Crime of Delhi Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, detained three persons, including the two absconding accused, from Chandigarh, in the early hours of Sunday.

Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh

Earlier, on Saturday, December 9, Jaipur police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection with Gogamedi's killing. Gogamedi was shot dead by three assailants, including Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod, at his residence at Shyam Nagar in Jaipur on December 5.

Naveen Shekhawat was killed at Gogamedi's residence

A third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during an exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, according to the police. On November 9, Fauji and his associates opened fire on uniformed personnel at Mahendragarh Police Station Sadar and escaped.