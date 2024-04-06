Suicide Caught On CCTV: Panic Grips After CISF Jawan Shoots Himself Dead At Delhi Metro Station | Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan shot himself dead at Delhi's Paschim Vihar West Metro station. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the station and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. The video shows the jawan shooting himself in the head with his service rifle. The CISF jawan died on the spot.

The incident occurred on Thursday (April 4) at the Paschim Vihar West Metro Station, and the jawan has been identified as Sahare Kishore. Sahare Kishore was a resident of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. Kishore was posted in Delhi Metro in 2022 and had been performing his duties at the station since then. The deceased lived with his family in government quarters in North Delhi's Narela area. There are reports that the incident occurred at around 7 AM.

About The Incident

In the video, Sahare Kishore can be seen sitting on a bench near the baggage scanning machine installed at the station. The station is not crowded, and there are only a few people present. Sahare Kishore took his service rifle and pointed it at his head. He then pulled the trigger and fell on the bench. After some time, other CISF officers arrived at the spot upon hearing the sound of the gunshot.

They were shocked to see the condition of Sahare Kishore. In the video, they can be seen running here and there without any clue of what happened. Sahare Kishore died on the spot after shooting himself. There are reports that the police rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the incident.

They took the dead body of the CISF jawan into custody and sent it for post-mortem. The police have initiated a probe into the matter and have informed the relatives of the deceased.