Another soldier dies of gunshot wound in Punjab's Bathinda, 'accidentally shot himself'

A soldier died of a gunshot wound in Punjab's Bathinda, no link to the firing that killed four jawans at the military station, as per reports on Wednesday. "An Army soldier died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally in Punjab's Bathinda last night. The deceased jawan has been identified as Laghu Raj Shankar: Gurdeep Singh, SHO, Bathinda Cantt Police Station

The soldier had returned from leave on April 11. The case purportedly seems to be one of attempted suicide. There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station yesterday.

Indian Army issued a statement about Wednesday's firing incident

"Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property were reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," said the Indian Army in a statement, as reported by Times Now.