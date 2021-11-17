'Such blatant disregard...': TMC slams BJP for using government machinery against them in Tripura; watch video

Tripura: Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released a video alleging that the BJP-led Tripura government is ‘misusing’ government machinery against them.

The video leaked by the TMC reveals that a car written ‘Government of Tripura’ had been moving, tearing all the flags of the TMC.

Notably, Agartala civic poll is due on November 25 and TMC has given candidates and is contesting the Agartala civic polls.

Slamming the BJP government, a TMC leader on anonymity said, “A 'Government of Tripura' car was seen being used to tear down AITC flags in Agartala. In the CCTV footage, it is clearly seen that someone in a car marked as 'Govt of Tripura' is bringing down the AITC flags in the middle of the night. It is now proved that BJP is using government resources for their own political agendas. How far will the Biplab Deb government fall? Is this the right way to utilise the taxpayers' hard-earned money?”

Taking potshots at BJP, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee sarcastically said that it is ‘New India’.

He tweeted: “SHOCKING! Govt. of Tripura vehicles are now removing @AITCofficial flags across Tripura! @ECISVEEP, please note. Please tell us in what way is this justified? Shame on @BjpBiplab. Such blatant disregard for the Hon'ble Supreme Court is utterly disgraceful!”

