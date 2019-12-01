Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi asks to amend Place of Worship Act 1991

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to amend Place of Worship Act 1991.
In a letter which dated November 29, Swamy has asked PM Modi to make amendments in Place of Worship Act 1991 which is against Right to Freedom of Worship. In the letter Swamy says that, "This act was enacted by the Congress Government headed by Mr Narasimha Rao. Fundamental Rights cannot be amended or modified by the Parliament or by any law passed by the Parliament. It overrided fundamental right of freedom of worship under Articles 25 and 26 of the constitution." "Hence the Ministry of Law should bring an amendment to this Act," Swamy said in the letter.
According to the current act enforces status quo from 1947 to all Temples except Ayodhya. Recently during the Ayodhya judgment, the Supreme Court has underscored the ambit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.While there is a section is trying to rake up the issue of similar movements, lile Ram temple, particularly in Kashi and Mathura, where two disputed mosques stand.
In a scathing attack on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said, "she doesn't know economics". Swamy's attack comes at a time when Sitharaman is defending the Modi government's economic policies and denying that there is a slowdown in the economy.
In a recent interview, Swamy said, "If you see the press conferences, she is handing the mic to civil servants to answer." "What is the problem in the country today? Poor demand. Supply is not the problem. But what did she do? She relaxes taxes for corporates. Corporates are flushed with supply. They will just use it," Swamy said. Part of the problem, Swamy said in the interview was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advisors were too afraid to tell him the truth.
