Subramanian Swamy writes to PM Modi asks to amend Place of Worship Act 1991

According to the current act enforces status quo from 1947 to all Temples except Ayodhya. Recently during the Ayodhya judgment, the Supreme Court has underscored the ambit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.While there is a section is trying to rake up the issue of similar movements, lile Ram temple, particularly in Kashi and Mathura, where two disputed mosques stand.

In a scathing attack on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said, "she doesn't know economics". Swamy's attack comes at a time when Sitharaman is defending the Modi government's economic policies and denying that there is a slowdown in the economy.

In a recent interview, Swamy said, "If you see the press conferences, she is handing the mic to civil servants to answer." "What is the problem in the country today? Poor demand. Supply is not the problem. But what did she do? She relaxes taxes for corporates. Corporates are flushed with supply. They will just use it," Swamy said. Part of the problem, Swamy said in the interview was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advisors were too afraid to tell him the truth.