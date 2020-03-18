Subramanian Swamy predicts Sanskrit will replace English by 2070

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has predicted that Sanskrit will replace English in the next 50 years.
"We are using English language temporarily because the Americans have globalised its use. Just as laptops are not Indian but before we produce our own version we use foreign technology. Sanskrit will replace English in fifty years," he tweeted.
Swamy, who is known for making predictions like these, had even tweeted in 2014 that the rupee would appreciate to Rs 35 per dollar if the NDA came to power. "If NDA forms the next government and Modi becomes Prime Minister then the value of rupee will get stronger and after two years of NDA rule it will be Rs 35 per dollar," he said. In 2012, he had suggested the dollar and rupee would be of the same value.
During the recenlty concluded Delhi elections, Swamy had predicted the BJP would win 41+ seats. "I had said earlier the BJP was gaining in Delhi around 41 seats because Tukde Tukde gangand road blocking has overtaken poor economic performance. Now I am convinced BJP will win with 41+ seats," he tweeted.
However, while the rupee and the Delhi election tweets proved to be wrong, there could be a possibility when it comes to language. Research on how internet is consumed in India shows that Tamil and Hindi are the top languages, while English falls in seventh position. This number is likely to fall even further in the years to come. However, whether Sanskrit becomes the most spoken language worldwide is a debate that Swamy will happily indulge in if you want to argue with him.
