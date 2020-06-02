Subramanian Swamy demands public apology from BBC for claiming he said 'Muslims are not equal to Hindus'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has never shied away from speaking his mind. However, one recent comment continues to stir controversy. On Tuesday, Swamy said that he had asked advocate Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to send a notice to the BBC a public apology over the same.

"I have asked Ishkaran Bhandari to send notice to BBC demanding a public apology for the lie I had said “Muslims are not equal to Hindus” in our Constitution, and also broadcast it," he wrote on Twitter, calling the media organisation a "fake news specialist".

Swamy added that it was time to bring the organisation "to book".