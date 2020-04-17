Subramanian Swamy claims he never said 'Muslims are not equal to Hindus under Art 14'; Twitter brings up earlier interview

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday took to Twitter to hit out at the "fake news brigade". He added that the BJP, RSS and Swamy himself were being targeted.

"Fake news brigade has gone amuck with foreign Left wing Christian and Muslim owned media abroad. They target BJP Government, RSS, and me in particular for spreading Hindutva," he wrote.

He also cited an example of such fake news that was being mis-attributed to him. "One fake quote is that I had declared Muslims are not equal to Hindus under Art.14," Swamy said.