Subramanian Swamy and Ram Mandir - a look at that long tenuous relationship

BJP leader and Subramanian Swamy does not not mince words. While the Rajya Sabha MP will not be attending the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi event, he has been a vocal champion for the cause. But his stance on the temple seems to have changed with the times.

Swamy created a bit of a stir recently after stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had had no contributions to the movement. Instead, Swamy credits former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao for laying the groundwork for the temple construction.

“We did all the arguments and debates for the temple. The government did nothing that can be called a factor towards the (Supreme Court’s) decision favouring the construction of the temple,” he told TV9 Bharatvarsh.