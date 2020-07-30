Subramanian Swamy alleges Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; shares document supporting murder theory

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday alleged that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered.
Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy shared a document which supported the alleged murder theory. The document has 26 evidence points, out of which 24 supports the theory of murder, while only two points support the theory of suicide. "Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered," Swamy said.
The document which Swamy shared claimed that marks on Rajput's body indicate 'beating. The document also states that the mark on Rajput's neck did not match suicide but instead matched a homicide. The document also highlights Rajput's nonexistence on social media, location & length of ligature mark, no froth from the mouth, etc.
He also said that 'Mumbai Movie Mafia' has decided to dump a female actress so that potentially a murder case becomes a quarrel case for Rs 15 crores. "The Mumbai Movie Mafia has decided to dump a female actress so that potentially a murder case becomes a quarrel case (Lafhda in Mumbai Hindi) for Rs 15 crores. The female is easy to sacrifice for M3 to deflect the case," Swamy tweeted.
Few days ago, Subramanian Swamy Subramanian Swamy had said that he will press for CBI inquiry into Sushant Rajput death case Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said he will take up the matter of a CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed to have obtained the consent of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this regard.
The Rajya Sabha member, known for his legal activism, made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle, a day after the actor's father lodged a police complaint against Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.
"I spoke to Nitish Kumar on phone. I praised the Patna police and the free hand he has given for the FIR and a thorough investigation. Since now there are two probes, I will initiate (sic) for a CBI probe. He said he has no objection but wants justice done for Sushant and culprits caught," Swamy tweeted.
He also lambasted the Mumbai police for having "not got beyond inquest under Section 174 of CrPC" and alleged that the failure to lodge a criminal case "reveals the possible mindset of Mumbai police". Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence on June 14. His suicide had triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism.
