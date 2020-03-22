Stupidity in times of coronavirus: Fourth Bengal patient hid travel history, had gone to Italy

The 4th Covid-19 case which was detected on Friday was a 57-year-old man who initially said he had no travel history. However, Police have tracked back the patient’s travel history and it appears that the man had lied to save himself. The 57-year-old had travelled to Italy and returned less than a month ago. He had gone to visit his son who lives there.

This spells out a sense of relief to the West Bengal administration and the people in the State, which has seen 4 cases in one week.

The first Covid-19 case was reported on Tuesday of an 18-year-old bureaucrat’s son who had travelled back from UK on March 15th and tested positive on March 17th.

The boy had not home quarantined himself after his return and instead visited a mall, his relatives and even his mother’s office in Nabbana, the State secretariat which houses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s office.

His parents and two drivers tested negative and are in isolation at the Beliaghata Infectious Disease (ID) hospital.

The 2nd Covid-19 case of a 22-year-old boy who had returned from the UK on the 13th of March, had reportedly also visited malls in the city, though initial reports said he had home quarantined himself after his return. The 11-member family have been taken to the hospital for isolation while the entire complex which has close to 300 people are under home quarantine.

The 3rd case is of a 23-year-old girl from Habra in North 24 Parganas district, who had returned from Scotland via Mumbai on Thursday. She had asked to be admitted to hospital immediately and had not lied about her travel history.

In the 4th case, the 57-year-old man had a dry cough and fever since the 13th and was admitted in a private hospital on the 16th after which he was put on ventilator on the 19th. He tested positive for Covid-19 on the 21st of March and is said to have had a history of hypertension and poor lungs.