Students injured in Raipur varsity clash

Raipur: A bloody fight between two groups at Raipur’s reputed Kalinga University left some students injured besides damage to the university property.

Around 30-35 men including university students and some anti-social elements welding sticks and rods in their hands entered the university campus on Monday evening and clashed with the students residing in Everest Boys Hostel students. It soon converted into a bloody fight leaving some students injured, Dr. Sandeep Gandhi, Registrar, Kalinga University said in a press release.

University staff and police intervened and brought the situation under control. Police also arrested three rouge elements, Gandhi said.

Sources informed that a fight broke out between LLB third year days-scholar and hostetler students. First the days scholar students were abused who feeling offended barged into the university along with outsiders and erupted a fight.

Meanwhile, a video that went viral on social media shows that the fight between both the groups was intense and had the police not intervened, it would have resulted in some casualty.

Meanwhile, the university administration has constituted an investigation committee.