Students give B-school lessons in sustainability

Panaji: With water crisis having become an annual phenomenon in Goa, the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) plans to install a chain of recharge wells on its 50-acre campus located atop a rocky plateau in Sanquelim village in North Goa. The recharge wells are the winning idea of GIM’s in-house ‘Sustainability Hackathon’ on water conservation and waste management practices.

“The ideas suggested by the students are merit-worthy. We presently have a rain water harvesting pond, which recharges the water table. To recharge the borewells and aquifers, we have appointed a technical consultant, but we are also including the suggestions given by the students,” Institute Director Prof. Ajit Parulekar said.

The prize-winning team of the Hackathon, comprising Radhika Kulkarni, Vedanshi Tulshyan, Rashi Sharma, Nirmalkumar Rathi and Vishalkumar Bankar, had proposed a plan to install recharge wells on the campus, which would effectively utilise its water resources and replenish aquifers.

The recharging of ground water using latest cost-effective harvesting techniques and effective water management systems will not only help the campus, but will also benefit the surrounding areas.

The GIM’s plan is in sync with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s efforts to prioritise water harvesting and management in Goa, after the state faced severe water shortage in the run up to the monsoon, which was delayed this year.