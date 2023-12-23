Stray Dog Menace Claims Innocent Life, Minor Dies Of Silent Heart Attack After being Chased By Canines In Chandigarh; Visuals Surface

Minor Dies Of Silent Heart Attack After being Chased By Stray Dogs In Chandigarh | @Gagan4344

In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident that has come to light form Mani Majra area of Chandigarh, a minor girl who was playing in a park was suddenly hounded by stray dogs leading to a panic attack. The girl suffered a silent heart attack and was declared dead by doctors when she was rushed to hospital.

Details of incident

The girl is identified as Jasmeet and was a student was class 2. By-standers and eye-witnesses said that the girl was so scared after the dogs started chasing her that she suffered a silent severe heart attack.

The girl's father Hardev Singh took her to Manimajra Hospital, where the doctor declared her dead. Jasmeet was a class two student of Vatika Public School, Sector 19, Chandigarh. The incident took place on December 16 but the people of the area have now come to know about this incident. There is panic in the area after the incident.

Jasmeet's Family recalls incident

Recalling the whole incident, Jasmeet's family members said, "Jasmeet was playing in the park after coming from school. During this time, stray dogs came fighting near Jasmeet Kaur and suddenly hugged the girl's legs. Because of which she got so scared that she had a silent attack."

Residents accuse authorities of ignoring complaints

Eyewitnesses to the incident told that the girl was so scared that her pulse rate had stopped completely and when she was taken to the hospital, she had already died. Along with the family members, people from the neighborhood also came and showed the wound marks of their children and how their children too had been attacked by stray dogs. Local residents claim that the administration didn't act upon their complaints promptly.

Media reports said that there have been several complaints about stray dog menace in the area. Locals reportedly allege that the authorities have turned a blind eye to multiple complaints regarding stray dogs menace. Local residents reportedly complained that they are so scared that they fear stepping out of house at night. Residents also complained that the terror of dogs is so much that no child can play in the grounds and parks.