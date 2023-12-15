WATCH: 5-Year-Old Young Boy Suffers Severe Injuries In Stray Dog Attack In Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar

Young boy in Hyderabad was attacked by a stray dog on Thursday evening outside his house | KP Aashish/ X

A 5-year-old young boy in Hyderabad is the latest victim in the string of stray dog attacks that continues under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). A recent CCTV footage showed the little one suffered significant injuries after stray dogs attacked him outside his house in the Saroornagar Police Station limits.

The incident happened on Thursday evening in a residential area of Dilsukhnagar. Following the CCTV footage, the junior and two kids can be seen playing outside the house. They rushed inside the residence when they noticed dogs chasing them to bite. Even though the victim's family arrived quickly, he had already been bitten.

Stray Dog menace continues under GHMC. A 5-year-old boy was severely injured after stray dogs attacked him outside his house under Saroornagar Ps limits. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/qLIxZTmAx1 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 15, 2023

Earlier happenings

In recent months, nearly three children have been reportedly bitten by dogs. Lately, a class 7 girl succumbed to the injuries after 40 days of treatment after being bitten by a dog. The 13-year-old girl was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. She was attacked by stray dogs while completing her schoolwork outside her home in Pochammapalli village on the outskirts of Manokondur Mandal. While receiving treatment for about 40 days, she succumbed to her injuries.

In a similar occurrence last month, a six-year-old boy suffered severe injuries due to a stray dog attack in Nandi Musalaiguda under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad's Bahadurpura Police Station. The boy received treatment at Hyderabad's Niloufer Hospital.

In another incident, a five-year-old boy was attacked by stray dogs and succumbed to his injuries.