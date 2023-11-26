Noida Shocker: Pet Dog Brutally Attacks Female Doctor, Bites Her Face; Case Registered Against Owner

Pet Dog Brutally Attacks Female Doctor, Bites Her Face | Twitter | Pixabay

Noida: Incidents of dog attacks are on the rise in Noida. Many people have been reported with serious injuries in incidents of dog attacks in the city. The soft prey for dogs are children and many children have been attacked by stray and pet dogs inside and outside the newly built societies in Noida.

The dog attacked female doctor

Another such incident of dog attack has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Noida where a Golden Retriever breed pet dog attacked a female doctor at Garden Glory Society in Noida. The female doctor sustained serious injuries in the attack. Her face was bitten by the dog during the attack.

Dr Anvita Vineet works at Safdarjung Hospital

The incident occurred at the Garden Glory Society located in Sector-46 which falls under the Police Station 39 area. The female doctor who was identified as Dr Anvita Vineet who works at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

She visited her aunt's house for Chhath Puja

She visited her aunt's house in the society in Noida for Chhath Puja. The woman was attacked by the dog while she was on her way to the flat with her aunt after performing the Puja. The dog brutally attacked her and bit her face.

She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital

The woman immediately took a cab and rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital where she was rendered four stitches on her face where the dog bit her. There are reports that the woman was supposed to get married in 2025.

The owner of the pet did not put a muzzle on the dog

The female doctor claimed that the owner of the pet did not put a muzzle on the dog which was a Golden Retriever and the belt of the dog was also long.

The woman filed a complaint against the pet dog owner

The woman filed a complaint against the pet dog owner who reportedly was bullying her after the dog bit the woman on her cheek. The victim approached the police station and registered a complaint in connection with the matter. Noida Police have registered a case against the pet owner.

The government should take the necessary steps

The state government should take strict action against these pet owners after such incidents are caused due to their negligence. The government should take the necessary steps to curb such incidents.

There is a need for stricter laws

There is a need for stricter laws against such pet owners. Currently, there is a fine of Rs 10,000 if someone is hurt due to the negligence of the pet owner which needs to be increased and also the expense for the treatment of the victim is borne by the owner of the pet dog.

Consider as a criminal offence

Such negligence which can prove fatal for a few people should be considered as a criminal offence and the case should proceed accordingly.