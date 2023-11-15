Rajasthan: Alwar Dog Owner Admitted To Hospital After German Shephard Bites His Private Part

A pet dog (German Shepherd) attacked its own owner, causing severe injuries, including the cutting of the owner's private parts. Meanwhile, neighbors and household members rushed to the scene upon hearing the elderly man's screams, only to find him in an unconscious state.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at around 8:00 AM in the Raibaka village of in Alwar. Observing the condition of the elderly Islam (60), he was advised to be referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, but the family is currently opting for treatment in Alwar itself. It is reported that Islam intervened in a fight between two dogs, trying to separate his pet dog, which led to the attack.

Islam has two sons and four daughters. Six months ago, his son Rasheed brought a German Shepherd dog home with the intention of guarding the house. According to his son, the dog had become familiar with the family during these six months. On Wednesday, street dogs had come near the house.

Owner tried to separate fighting dogs, got bitten by his own pet

As the street dogs started fighting outside the house, the pet dog chased them. Seeing this, Islam went out to rescue him. During this, the god might have felt that the owner might attack him, so he attacked Islam, cutting his private parts.

After the attack, when he started screaming, both his son and the neighbors rushed to save him. He was bleeding and they immediately took him to Alwar District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The victim, Islam, stated that he had gone to separate both fighting dogs, but he doesn't know how his dog attacked him. The dog had been quite friendly with him, and he used to take care of everything from its food to water. He never thought that the dog could attack him in this way.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)