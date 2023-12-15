'Who The Hell Are You To Ask Me To Leave Society?': Noida Woman, Feeding Stray Dogs, Engages In Heated Confrontation With Men; Video Goes Viral

A woman feeding stray dogs at a residential society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, faced harassment from a group of men, also residents of the society. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the men threatening the woman by taking her video and citing society laws.
In the video, the woman can be seen telling the men that she was within her rights to feed the dogs and said that the Indian law does not prohibit from feeding them. However, the men continued to object her actions and some began making video of her. One of the men can be heard telling her that she cannot feed the animals here. To this woman responded, "I can feed them. You cannot stop me."
The argument between the men and the woman aggravated, with one of the men threatening to remove her from the society. The woman, angered at the threat, said, “Who the hell are you to ask me to leave the society? Who the hell are you?”
Following this, a member of the housing society board tried to diffuse the situation by asking the woman's flat number. However, this further escalated the matter, with the woman refusing to disclose the information. As a result of this intervention, the woman eventually withdraws from the argument and leaves the scene.
The incident triggered mixed reactions from people.