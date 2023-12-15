'Who The Hell Are You To Ask Me To Leave Society?': Noida Woman, Feeding Stray Dogs, Engages In Heated Confrontation With Men; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab

A woman feeding stray dogs at a residential society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, faced harassment from a group of men, also residents of the society. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the men threatening the woman by taking her video and citing society laws.

In the video, the woman can be seen telling the men that she was within her rights to feed the dogs and said that the Indian law does not prohibit from feeding them. However, the men continued to object her actions and some began making video of her. One of the men can be heard telling her that she cannot feed the animals here. To this woman responded, "I can feed them. You cannot stop me."

I'm glad this woman stood her ground against a pack of uncles that objected to her feeding some poor doggos. More power to people like her who care for voiceless animals 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2KXXx02knQ — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) December 14, 2023

The argument between the men and the woman aggravated, with one of the men threatening to remove her from the society. The woman, angered at the threat, said, “Who the hell are you to ask me to leave the society? Who the hell are you?”

Following this, a member of the housing society board tried to diffuse the situation by asking the woman's flat number. However, this further escalated the matter, with the woman refusing to disclose the information. As a result of this intervention, the woman eventually withdraws from the argument and leaves the scene.

The incident triggered mixed reactions from people.

Well done lady same thing happened with me my neighbors became my enemy but the same neighbors can't even pay 50 rs for sewage cleaning or for some repairs in building no humanity only dikhaWa........ — Kamal Chauhan (@KamalCh79100408) December 15, 2023

I am seeing several complaints against the one person displaying humane behavior. It is not her responsibility to vaccinate street dogs.



The sterilization of dogs was started sometime in the 1990's. If they are still around the government and the program itself are to blame for… — Viki Pandit 🇮🇳 (@merlinvicki) December 14, 2023

Hahahah 🤣 uncle ko ghar me aunty bolne nahi deti toh yha pe bolne ki try kar rahe the

Yha bhi nhi chali unki 🥲 — Potato™ (@superpotato08) December 15, 2023

Dear Sir,



What this lady is doing is sheer nuisance & arrogantly humiliating. Poor soul.



I have 3 pets (a dog & 2 cats) & Our society has some 15-16 community animals (strays) feeding of whom I am ensuring by placing feeding vessels at dedicated spots outside society gate.… — Saurabh Bohra (@saurabh_bohra) December 15, 2023