Stop tweeting and go there: Twitter slams Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi over JNU Violence

Opposition parties on Sunday attacked the BJP over the violence in JNU, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that "fascists" in control of the country are afraid of the voices of brave students, but the ruling party sought a probe into the role of "tukde tukde gang" in the incident.

Senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a JNU alumnus, described the violence as "horrifying" and asserted that the Modi government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night after masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

At least 18 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

Gandhi expressed shock over the incident and claimed it was a "reflection of fear" that "fascists in control of our nation" have of the students.