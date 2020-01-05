'We have ordered a probe in JNU violence': Amit Shah over JNUSU & ABVP clash

According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association.

Several students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were badly injured in violence between ABVP and Left students on the varsity campus on Sunday evening. Outsiders were also reportedly involved.

Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured, and some teachers had also been allegedly assaulted.

According to reports from the spot, a mob of outsiders, brandishing lathis, from Munirka area had entered the campus. The miscreants have now reportedly fled.

Earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhayrthi Parishad (ABVP) accused Left students of vandalising the Periyar hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel.

In a WhatsAap message to the media, Moon said:' "ABVP has formed a mob of goons from outside the JNU campus. They are going room to room with sticks, stones."

Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.