Stop stubble burning immediately: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot has urged the neighbouring states to stop stubble burning immediately and increase the pace of distribution of machinery among farmers for management of paddy straw.

Gahlot raised the issue of stubble burning at a meeting convened by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday to review steps taken to combat air pollution, a source in Delhi's Environment Department said.

Though representatives of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab attended the meeting, Gahlot was the only state minister who took part in it, according to an official in the Union Environment Ministry.