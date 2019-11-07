Delhi's air quality improves from "very poor" to "poor" category

New Delhi: Delhi's Air Quality improved from "very poor" category to "poor" category on Thursday morning, giving some respite to people grappling with severe pollution.

The air quality index was recorded at 214 this morning. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.