'Stern message to UP police': Modi trolled for comment on CAA protesters' violence

Condemning violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the problem over the Citizenship Amendment Act was one of "legacy issues", asserting that "we will challenge the challengers".
"We have solved some of the problems that we got as legacy...We will challenge the challengers," he said, adding the way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared.
Modi added that those who damage public properties should question themselves. "People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in UP, should introspect if what they did was right," he said.
The Prime Minister was brutally trolled on Twitter for this statement. Twitter users equated Modi's address not with the CAA protesters but to the Uttar Pradesh police.
According to an India Today report, 18 people have been killed in the state, 750 sent to jail and 5,400 were taken into custody.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Prime Minister's speech:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)