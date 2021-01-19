"Stellar intent, remarkable grit": PM Modi, others congratulate Team India for win in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian team over their win in the series against Australia.
Praising the team’s remarkable energy and passion, PM Modi tweeted: “We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit, and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.”
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media post, several political leaders joined in to express delight and congratulate Team India on their win.
While praising the men in blue, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series win. Entire nation is proud of your remarkable achievement. Well played Team India!”
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to the micro-blogging site to applaud the achievement of the Indian team. “What a Game at Brisbane! It is one of the most memorable victories in recent years. Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for winning the Test Match and the series against Australia. This stupendous victory in Australia is truly remarkable. Well played Team India,” Singh tweeted.
Praising the Indian cricket team’s performance, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “This win will go down in history as one of best successful chases overseas by India.”
Dubbing India’s Gabba win as the greatest ever, Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted: “One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS.”
India registered a historic three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, thereby clinching the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the Test match, thus breaching Australia's fortress in Brisbane.
The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.
(Inputs from ANI and PTI)
