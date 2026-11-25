'Stay With Modiji': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Recalls Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Political Advice | File Pics

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has revealed that former President Pranab Mukherjee had advised him to leave the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and align himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adhikari recalled the conversation, which he said took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan after Mukherjee assumed the presidency.

The BJP leader, who was once among the closest aides of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, made the revelation on Tuesday (November 24) while speaking at The Economic Times Bengal Ascends summit in Kolkata. He eventually quit the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in December 2020, a few months after Mukherjee's death.

CM Suvendu Adhikari recalls Pranab Mukherjee's advice

Describing the late Congress veteran as his "original advisor", Adhikari recalled visiting him after he became President of India.

"My original advisor was later Pranab Mukherjee. I went to Raisana Hill after he became President," the West Bengal CM stated.

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Recounting the advice he received, Adhikari said, "Pranab ji told me, 'Think about what you want to do, If you want to remain an employee, stay here. If you want to move ahead on your own, stay with Modiji". Adhikari also recalled Mukherjee's remarks about the TMC's organisational structure, which he said was dominated by the aunt-nephew duo of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

"Theirs was a single-man party, a single-woman party of bua-bhatija (aunt and nephew), and it was completely like a company, with a managing chairman and a managing director," Adhikari said.

Explaining why he eventually walked away from the party, he added, "I was also there, but I did not want to remain an employee, so I left."

The West Bengal CM further spoke about the personal regard he had for Mukherjee, calling him a guardian and mentor whose stature transcended political differences.

"He was my guardian, my adviser. Apart from politics, every Indian respects Mr Pranab Mukherjee," Adhikari said. However, when asked to disclose when exactly the conversation took place, Adhikari chose not to provide further details, citing the possibility of controversy surrounding the late leader.

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"I don't want to say much about this. He is no longer with us. There could be a controversy over this. I don't want to reveal much," he said.

Mukherjee, one of the Congress party's most prominent leaders before becoming India's 13th President, held the constitutional office from 2012 to 2017. He passed away in August 2020.

TMC leaders question Abhishek Banerjee's influence

Adhikari's departure from the TMC was part of a wider political fallout involving senior leaders who had grown increasingly uncomfortable with the influence of Abhishek Banerjee within the party.

Following the BJP's sweeping victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, several former Trinamool leaders accused the party leadership of sidelining experienced politicians and creating an atmosphere of distrust. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra alleged that the party had been "suffocated" by Abhishek's growing influence. Veteran leader Rabindranath Ghosh, meanwhile, indicated that disgruntled leaders and party workers could return if Mamata Banerjee reduced her nephew's influence.

Suvendu Adhikari's political journey from TMC to BJP

Adhikari was once a prominent member of the TMC's old guard and a trusted associate of Mamata Banerjee. He joined the party in 1998 and rose to prominence through his role in the Nandigram land acquisition movement against the then Buddhadeb Bhattacharya-led Left Front government.

He subsequently won the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 and retained the seat in 2014. In 2016, he returned to state politics after winning the Nandigram Assembly constituency and was inducted into Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet. His equation with the TMC leadership, however, deteriorated as Abhishek Banerjee's influence within the organisation grew. Adhikari resigned from the state Cabinet in November 2020 and subsequently quit the party. He formally joined the BJP on December 19, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Adhikari contested against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram and defeated her by 1,956 votes. Although the BJP lost the election, securing 77 seats against the TMC's 213, Adhikari emerged as the party's most prominent face in the state and became the Leader of the Opposition. Five years later, Adhikari spearheaded the BJP's campaign against the TMC's 15-year rule in the 2026 Assembly elections. The BJP secured 207 of the state's 294 seats, while Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee in her Bhabanipur stronghold. He subsequently became West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.

How the Trinamool Congress was formed

The All India Trinamool Congress was established in 1998 after Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Indian National Congress following differences with then West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somendra Nath Mitra. At the time, Banerjee was a prominent Congress leader, serving as the West Bengal Youth Congress president and a Lok Sabha MP from South Kolkata.

The TMC later allied with the Congress in 2001. Against this political backdrop, Adhikari's account of receiving advice from Mukherjee, a lifelong Congress veteran, to move towards the BJP makes the revelation particularly noteworthy.

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