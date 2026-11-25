Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Orders On Probe Against Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad High Court's orders directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine allegations of disproportionate assets against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, passed the order while hearing Gandhi's petition challenging the High Court's May order. The High Court had asked the agencies to verify allegations made by BJP activist S Vignesh Shishir and submit an affidavit detailing the status of their enquiry.

Supreme Court directs fresh hearing

Gandhi had challenged the proceedings, arguing that the orders were passed without hearing him. Setting aside the previous directions, the Supreme Court asked the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice to constitute a fresh bench to hear the matter. It clarified that the proceedings must be conducted in open court, rejecting Shishir's request for an in-camera hearing citing threats to his life.

The bench also directed Shishir to implead Gandhi as a respondent in his petition. It left all questions, including the maintainability of the complaint and its merits, open for consideration by the High Court.

Earlier directions and disproportionate assets allegations

The Supreme Court had earlier, on August 17, issued notice on Gandhi's plea and restrained the CBI, ED and other agencies from submitting any report under the High Court's May order. It had also asked the High Court to defer proceedings until further orders.

Shishir has alleged that Gandhi possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and has sought a probe against him and his family members.

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