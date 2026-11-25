Rahul Gandhi Reposts Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia's Lap Photo After Rajiv-Sonia Anecdote Goes Viral |

Actor Riteish Deshmukh's social media post featuring wife Genelia D'Souza caught the attention of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who quietly reacted to the picture by sharing it on his Instagram Story. The repost came amid renewed online discussions about Rahul's recent anecdote about his parents, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, and their affectionate relationship.

The photograph, which showed Genelia sitting on Riteish's lap while the couple enjoyed a meal, was seen by social media users as a playful recreation of the moment Rahul had described during the launch of his mother's memoir.

Rahul reposted the picture without adding a caption, comment or emoji. Despite the lack of words, his reaction was enough to draw attention, with many interpreting it as an acknowledgement of the similarity between the photograph and his childhood memory.

Rahul Gandhi's anecdote about Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi

The conversation around the picture traces back to November 16, when Rahul Gandhi spoke about his parents' relationship at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging.

While sharing memories of his childhood and family life, Rahul spoke about how his parents would openly express affection for each other, including during family meals. He recalled his mother sitting on his father's lap while they ate together, a sight he believed was completely ordinary growing up.

"Every meal, there would be papa [Rajiv Gandhi] and on papa’s lap there would be mama. I thought this was a normal thing," he recalled.

The anecdote quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the book launch, with the personal recollection attracting more attention online than the memoir itself.

BJP criticism and social media reactions

Rahul's remarks triggered a political and online debate, with several BJP leaders criticising the Congress MP for sharing the intimate family memory in a public setting. Social media users also reacted with memes, jokes and differing opinions, with some finding the anecdote endearing while others questioned why it was brought up during the event.

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