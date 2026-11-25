CJP co-convenor Saurav Das | File

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das was served a motice by the Chennai Regional Passport Office (RPO) on Monday, wherein an explanation pertaining to discrepancies relationg to his place of birth was sought. Till the matter is resolved, his passport has been rendered ineligible for foreign travel, The Times Of India reported.

While Das's passport was issued on August 21, 2019, the report quoted sources as saying that there was a mismatch in his birth particulars and his father's name across the Aadhaar card, passport and birth certificate, according to inputs received over the last few months. The records were issued in connection with his residences in Delhi and Puducherry. This prompted a fresh verification of his documents.

"Material Suppression Of Facts"

The notice sent to Das by e-mail has given him seven days to to respond over the alleged "material suppression of facts". He was asked to clarify the "incorrect particulars" and not use his passport till his response is filed, failing which his passport would be impounded under Section 10(b) of the Passports Act, 1967, per the report.

Das was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday evening at the immigration counter, while he was to board a flight to deliver a talk on the CJP movement at the prestigious Oxford Union Society. He blamed the "cowardly Modi government", but an officer told The Times Of India said Das was well aware that notice would be flagged and would prove a hurdle in his immigration clearance. But the CJP activist reportedly did not see the e-mail until he checked it at the immigration counter. He said the e-mail had landed only hours before his flight.

Once Das clears the re-verification exercise, he cam resume international travel, another officer told The Times Of India.

Das Responds

Das told ANI that revealing information about a person's passport warrants criminal proceedings too. "I have no problem in furnishing details. In an enquiry if held in a lawful way, I will give answers. The voices of those who question this government are stifled," he added.

After being stopped at the airport on Monday, Das had said in a video, "Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion? I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks."

🚨This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!@Cockroachisback — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) November 23, 2026

A PIL in the Madras High Court has raised questions regarding alleged inconsistencies in his birth and parentage documents, while also questioning Das's citizenship.

Saurav Das Moved Delhi HC

Das on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging what he claims was a decision by authorities to stop him from travelling abroad. The plea will be heard on Thursday.

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