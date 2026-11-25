The Calcutta High Court has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Police over allegations that a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor in Bishnupur was assaulted and paraded naked by alleged local goons in the presence of police personnel. The victim was reportedly admitted to an ICU following the injuries sustained in the attack.

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HC seeks detailed report

Calling the allegations "serious", the court directed the Inspector-in-Charge concerned to submit a detailed report. It also sought to know whether any arrests had been made in connection with the incident. The court further directed that protection be provided to the petitioner and his family members, if required. The matter has been listed for January 6.

The case concerns Sukhen Bid, convener of the TMC's Bishnupur organisational district, who was allegedly attacked by a group of youths in Bankura's Pakhanna village. His car was also vandalised, while his wife, Archita Bid, a Bankura Zilla Parishad member, was allegedly assaulted when she tried to intervene.

The couple was reportedly travelling to Pakhanna to attend a family function when the attack took place. Sukhen Bid accused the BJP of orchestrating the assault over his political allegiance. However, the BJP rejected the allegations, describing the incident as an expression of public anger.

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