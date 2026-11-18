Thane Water Scarcity: TMC Proposes ₹1.99 Lakh Private Tankers For State-Level School Kabaddi And Mallakhamba Competitions | Anand Chaini

Thane: Even as citizens grapple with water supply cuts and rising scarcity complaints across the city, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has arranged for private water tankers to supply water for upcoming state-level school kabaddi and mallakhamba competitions.

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A detailed proposal requesting an estimated expenditure of ₹1,99,100 for this water supply arrangement has been placed before the upcoming General Body Meeting scheduled for November 20 for formal approval.

Event Background and Water Demands

The state-level school kabaddi and mallakhamba competitions—organized during the 2026–27 academic year by the state’s Directorate of Sports and Youth Services—are set to take place at the Taluka Sports Complex in Kopri, Thane.

Because a large gathering of athletes, officials, staff, and spectators is expected, the venue requires additional water supplies for drinking, sanitation facilities, and maintaining the playing ground. Since the municipal water supply department lacks a sufficient fleet of tankers of its own, authorities decided to engage a private contractor—M/s. Shri Swami Samarth Water Suppliers—to meet the demand.

Financial Estimates and Administrative Guidelines

The estimated cost of ₹1,99,100 has been calculated based on the schedule of rates provided by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran.

While Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has previously issued strict directives that no work should be executed without completing proper tender procedures, municipal officials noted that an exception was made due to time constraints. Because adhering to standard regular procedures would cause delays, the work was commissioned through an experienced private contractor to ensure timely execution, and the proposal has now been forwarded to the General Body to grant post-facto approval and accept financial liability.