Explore Mumbai's First Urban Forest At Malabar Hill: Know What Makes 'The Nest' A Must-Visit Destination | Instagram

Amid Mumbai's fast-paced city life, finding a peaceful green space can feel like a luxury. However, tucked away in the upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood is an urban green space that offers visitors an opportunity to reconnect with nature. It is known as 'The Nest', an urban forest which is an initiative that brings greenery, biodiversity and environmental awareness to the heart of the city. Let's take a look in detail.

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About The Nest

Unlike conventional parks, urban forests focus on restoring natural ecosystems by creating spaces where native plants, trees, birds and insects can thrive. The Nest aims to offer a similar experience, making it an interesting destination for nature enthusiasts and those looking for a quiet escape from Mumbai's busy streets. It is spread as an urban forest across 1.2 acres and is managed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s D Ward. This biodiverse sanctuary has been revived by The Heritage Project in collaboration with nature and BMC. The Nest boasts over 350 plant species, including nearly 200 native varieties, and a thriving fauna and fungi population.

What makes The Nest special?

The Nest stands out for its focus on urban biodiversity and sustainable green spaces. Urban forests play an important role in improving air quality, supporting local wildlife, reducing the impact of rising temperatures and creating greener neighbourhoods. It is located in Simla Nagar, Malabar Hill.

The presence of native vegetation also helps attract birds, butterflies and other pollinators, contributing to the local ecosystem. Such spaces offer city residents an opportunity to understand the importance of conserving nature, particularly in densely populated metropolitan areas like Mumbai.

The forest garden features over 8,000 new plants and trees (covering more than 350 species) and serves as a habitat for over 25 bird species. It is divided into specialised zones, including the Bird Zone, Butterfly Zone, Medicinal Zone, Indigenous Zone, Aroma Zone, Aquatic Zone and Carbon-Sink Zone.

For visitors, the experience is different from spending time in a conventional landscaped garden. The natural surroundings provide an opportunity to slow down, observe the environment and learn about urban ecology.Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

Why should you visit?

The Nest can be an interesting stop for nature lovers, families, students and anyone interested in environmental conservation. It also highlights how urban spaces can be transformed into greener habitats through thoughtful ecological initiatives. The opening timings are from Monday–Sunday from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

As Mumbai continues to expand, preserving and developing green spaces has become increasingly important. The Nest initiative highlights the need to balance urban development with environmental conservation.

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