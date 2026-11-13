Mumbai: Tourists Seen Travelling Without Life Jackets On Speedboats At Gateway Of India, Raising Serious Safety Concerns

Tourists Seen Travelling Without Life Jackets On Speedboats At Gateway Of India | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Mumbai: Despite mandatory safety norms, tourists were seen boarding and travelling on speedboats without wearing life jackets at the Gateway of India on Thursday, raising serious concerns over passenger safety at one of Mumbai’s busiest waterfront destinations.

FPJ Photographs Reveal Safety Concerns

Crowd At Speedboat terminal At Gateway Of India | Vijay Gohil FPJ

Exclusive photographs taken by an FPJ photojournalist show a large crowd gathered at the speedboat terminal, with elderly passengers and children among those waiting to board. Several passengers were seen travelling without safety jackets. In a photo from the scene, nearly 10 people were seated together in a speedboat, with none of them wearing life jackets.

Safety Rules flouted Speedboat terminal At Gateway Of India | Vijay Gohil FPJ

The speedboat services near the Gateway of India primarily operate from Jetty No. 5, opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. They cater to tourists and commuters travelling to destinations such as Mandwa in Alibaug and Elephanta Caves, besides offering sightseeing tours of Mumbai’s harbour and the Arabian Sea.

2024 Ferry Tragedy At Gateway Of India Raises Concerns

The apparent disregard for basic safety precautions has brought back memories of the December 18, 2024, ferry tragedy near the Gateway of India, in which at least 15 people lost their lives.

On December 18, 2024, the passenger ferry Neel Kamal, which was travelling from the Gateway of India towards Elephanta Island, collided with an Indian Navy speedboat undergoing engine trials. The naval craft reportedly lost control following an engine malfunction and rammed into the ferry, causing it to capsize.

15 Killed In Ferry Collision Tragedy

At least 15 people, including 10 civilians, three Navy personnel and a seven-year-old child, died in the accident. More than 100 people were rescued by the Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police and local fishermen. The ferry, which had a permitted capacity of 90 passengers, was reportedly carrying more than 110 people at the time of the collision.

Nearly two years after the tragedy, the sight of passengers travelling without life jackets at the same waterfront has once again brought the enforcement of safety measures into focus. The photographs raise questions about whether operators are ensuring that passengers, particularly children and elderly people, are provided with and required to wear life jackets before boarding.

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