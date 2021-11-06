States and UTs have over 15.69 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses, India’s cumulative total exceeds 107.92 Cr: Govt Data

With over 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, there are more than 15.69 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with the states and UTs, the government of India informed.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the Health Ministry said.

The government of India aims to quickly vaccinate and expand the scope of vaccination throughout the country under the vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week conducted a review meeting on vaccination progress with the state heads and health workers must conduct door-to-door vaccinations to fasten the progress. The drive needs to be taken to each household with the mantra of 'Har Ghar Dastak' (knock on every door), he said.

Modi interacted with district magistrates of around 45 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states. These have less than 50 percent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

According to the data by Union Health Ministery, With the administration of 20,75,942 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 107.92 Cr (1,07,92,19,546) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The recovery of 12,509 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,37,37,468.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that are being reported for 132 consecutive days now. The Active Caseload is presently at 1,46,950 which is the lowest in 255 days.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:04 PM IST