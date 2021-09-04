State BJP chief D Purandeswari's spit remark an insult to Chhattisgarhi people, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Recent ‘spit remark’ made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chhattisgarh in-charge D Purandeswari has started another political row in Chhattisgarh.

While addressing BJP workers at Chintan Shivir held in Jagdalpur, Purandeswari said, if the BJP workers started spitting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his entire cabinet will get “swept away” with that water current.

Chhattisgarh Congress party organized a joint press conference at Rajiv Bhavan, Raipur, on Saturday and registered strong objection over the controversial statement.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condemned the controversial ‘spit remark’ of Purandeswari in strong words and said, her statement is an insult to the people of Chhattisgarh.

‘To spit’ means to ‘hate’ someone. Her statement emanates the feeling of BJP and its leaders towards the public of Chhattisgarh. Her remark is a direct attack on democratically elected government of Chhattisgarh. It is the Chhattisgarhi people’s government. It is the government of the farmers, poor people and all making any such denigrating statement means insult to the people of Chhattisgarh.

Despite she made highly objectionable remark on public of the state none of the BJP leaders have condemned her statement yet.

The BJP must apologize for making such demeaning statement, demanded the CM.

In three days Chintan Shivir, BJP devised new strategies to attract OBC votes and they are unable to tolerate get ruled by a strong OBC leader. It exposes BJP’s dual speak on issues. The BJP’s single point agenda is to return to power by hook and crook. Therefore, BJP is continuously hatching conspiring against this government, CM said.

Chhattisgarh is the land of Mata Kaushalya, Minimata, Shabri and other eminent personalities and here women are looked upon with respect. Despite differences and scathing remarks, I personally respect Purandeswari, Baghel said.

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said that the BJP leaders required introspection for three days but the outcome was a ‘spit’.

Moreover, Congress announced it will publicly burn the effigies of BJP leader on Sunday across the state.

Despite prominent members of Bhupesh cabinet were present in the press conference, Health Minister TS Singh Deo was absent.

ALSO READ Chhattisgarh: People in remote areas of Bastar get basic govt services through special camps

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 08:30 PM IST