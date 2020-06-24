SSLC exams to be conducted tomorrow, says Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams that were earlier postponed will now be conducted on Thursday said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Sriramulu said that SSLC exams in Karnataka will be held tomorrow with all the necessary precautions. He said about 8,48,203 students will write the exam.

ANI quoted the state's Health Minister who said that social distancing must be ensured and one has to wear a mask at all times.

Sriramulu said that the he has held several meetings with the state education minister before taking a decision. He further said that students from containment zones will be carefully handled during the exams.

Earlier, pro-Kannada activist and Kannada Chalavali Vatal party president Vatal Nagaraj on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government's decision to hold the SSLC exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protestors, including Nagraj, were later detained by the police.

Vatal Nagaraj was protesting outside the residence of Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar demanding to cancel the scheduled SSLC exam and pass all the students.

Karnataka so far has reported 9,721 cases and 150 deaths, according to the data by the Health Ministry.

Bengaluru till last evening has reported a total of 1,505 positive cases of COVID -19, which includes 73 deaths and 435 discharges. The city on Tuesday reported 107 new positive cases.