SSC Scam: 'Zero tolerance for corruption', says Abhishek Banerjee after Partha Chatterjee removed from party | ANI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday claimed that his is the only party to take action against its leader within seven days after being arrested.

He was speaking at a press conference after Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, has been removed as a minister and from all party posts.

Banerjee stated the TMC has zero tolerance for corruption, adding that there should be a time-bound investigation. He also further said Chatterjee would be taken back in the party if he is proven not guilty.

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of General Secretary, National vice president & three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty," said Banerjee. "CM took the decision and the (Partha Chatterjee) minister was removed. The probe into the matter is underway. If anyone commits something wrong then TMC won't spare him," he added.

"There will be zero tolerance for corruption. Investigating agency must complete the probe within the time limit. Even in Sarada case nothing happened, it's just lingering. There should be a time-bound investigation," said the TMC MP. "TMC is the only party that intervened within 7 days in the matter. I agree huge sums of money were recovered. But, everyday bank frauds are happening what action did BJP take? Nirav Modi flew away, did BJP sack Nirmala Sitharaman, it's TMC who walk the talk," he added.

The ED had arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.