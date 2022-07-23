SSC scam: Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the woman found with Rs 20 crore stashed in her home?

Arpita Mukherjee - a close aide of senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, Commerce and Industries Minister in West Bengal | File

On Saturday, it was reported that up to Rs 21 crore have been recovered from Arpita Mukherjee - a close aide of senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the Commerce and Industries Minister in West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided Arpita Mukherjee's residence in relation with the ongoing probe with the recruitment irregularities in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE).

“During the course of searches, the ED has recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee, who is a close associate of Shri Partha Chatterjee. The said amount is suspected to be the proceeds of crime of the SSC scam.

"The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Ms. Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which is being ascertained,” read a statement issued by the ED.

The ED is investigating the alleged illegal appointment of non-teaching staff, teaching staff and primary teachers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Who is she?

Arpita Mukherjee, described by the ED has described as a “close associate” of Partha Chatterjee, is an actor who had done minor roles in a few Bengali, Odia and Tamil films.

Mukherjee has acted in Bengali movies alongside famous actors including Prosenjit Chatterjee in Mama Bhagne, and Jeet in Partner.

She has also been promoting Partha Chatterjee’s Durga Puja committee called the Naktala Udayan Sangha in 2019 and 2020. Chatterjee’s committee is one of the biggest Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.

She was also seen campaigning with Partha Chatterjee at Behala West Centre. She has been living in a luxury flat in South Kolkata for the past few years.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari posted a photograph from a 2019 Durga Puja of Mukherjee and Partha with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Guilty by Association” – A legal phenomenon used to describe when an individual is guilty of committing a crime through knowing someone else. Just saying. Yeh toh bas trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai…” Adhikari tweeted.