Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah hospitalised for better COVID management

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) here on Saturday for better management.

Abdullah's son, Omar Abdullah posted the news about his father's admission to the hospital on his Twitter handle.

"Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers", Omar tweeted.

The elder Abdullah tested positive for the Covid-19 four days back and was being managed at his high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.