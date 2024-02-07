Srinagar: Fire Breaks Out At House In Bagh-e-Mehtab Area, Video Of Structure Engulfed In Flames Surfaces

Fire at Srinagar house | X

Srinagar, February 7: A massive fire broke out at a residential house in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, February 7. The house engulfed in fire is located at Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar. Multiple fire tenders and emergency services rushed to the spot. An operation to douse the raging fire is currently underway. A video of the fire incident also surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

In the video, a massive fire is seen raging at the house premises with smoke billowing from the spot. There were no immediately reports of injuries or casualties in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Non-Local Shot Dead In Srinagar:

Srinagar made headlines earlier today after the first targeted killing of the year was reported from the city. Terrorists shot dead a worker from Punjab in Habba Kadal area of the city on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar. He was shot by the terrorists from point blank range around 7 pm.

Another non-local worker identified as 25-year-old Rohit sustained injuries in the attack. Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital. National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, People's Democratic Party (PDP) and People's Conference leader Sajad Lone condemned the attack.