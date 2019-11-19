SpiceJet, AirAsia India and GoAir passengers can now check-in 12 hours prior to their flight at Delhi Metro station

SpiceJet, AirAsia India and GoAir flights passengers can now check-in at Delhi metro station after using the Airport Express Line to reach Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi airport.
The metro takes only 17 minutes to reach terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport from the New Delhi station.
"Starting today, passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet, flying out of Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters, set up near the entrance of the New Delhi Metro Station," the release said.
Here are the five you need to know about the check-in facility at the new metro station:
Only international passengers of the Go Air airline can access the check-in facility.
The counters are set=up at the metro station’s entrance and start operating from today.
The domestic and international flight passengers heading towards the airport can check-in at the new metro station two to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of their respective flights.
The check-in facility at New Delhi metro station was available for the flyers of Air India and Vistara.
The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its effort to provide an enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers.
