SpiceJet, AirAsia India and GoAir passengers can now check-in 12 hours prior to their flight at Delhi Metro station

SpiceJet, AirAsia India and GoAir flights passengers can now check-in at Delhi metro station after using the Airport Express Line to reach Terminal 3 (T3) of Delhi airport.

The metro takes only 17 minutes to reach terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport from the New Delhi station.

"Starting today, passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet, flying out of Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters, set up near the entrance of the New Delhi Metro Station," the release said.

Here are the five you need to know about the check-in facility at the new metro station: