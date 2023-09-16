Special Parliament Session To Be Held In Old & New Building From September 18-22

New Parliament Building | PTI

New Delhi, September 16: Ahead of the special Parliament session scheduled to start on September 18, a rehearsal is being undertaken during last three days before the session called by the government during 'Amrit Kaal', with both the new and old Parliament buildings made completely ready. According to government sources, for the special Parliament session, rehearsal was done for one day in the old building and two days in the new building.

All arrangements are already in place

All arrangements are already in place for the special session in the old building, but since this time the photo session is to be held on the first day of the special session i.e. on September 18, therefore special preparations have been made there too. For the new Parliament building, this will be the first session, hence a rehearsal was conducted for two days to check all the arrangements and facilities.

Seating arrangements for all ministers and MPs

Especially seating arrangements for all ministers and MPs, seats, mics and display, including the trial of all technical arragements is being made to ensure that no legislator faces any kind of inconvenience in the new Parliament building during the special session.

The employees of the Parliament House were made to sit on the seats instead of the MPs

The interesting thing is that during the rehearsal and trial, the employees of the Parliament House were made to sit on the seats instead of the MPs, the mic was repeatedly tested and the display was checked.

The government will present the bill in the House only on the last three days

It is being told that the government will present the bill in the House only on the last three days of this special session of Parliament, which will last for five days from September 18 to 22.

BJP has already issued a three-line whip to all its MPs

For the special Parliament session, BJP has already issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the five-day special Parliament session and directed them to support the government's stand by compulsorily being present in the House. At the same time, from the government, instructions have been issued to all its ministers to remain present in the House during the special Parliament session.

Government wants to bring some major and significant bill

The government's decision to assign special duty to all its ministers during the special session after issuing a whip to the MPs and directing them to remain present in the House for all five days, has once again given rise to speculations that even though the government has made public the agenda of the session but it wants to bring some major and significant bill or proposal during this session.

Opposition parties raise the agenda of the special Parliament session

Amid the questions being raised by the opposition parties regarding the agenda of the special Parliament session, the government had made it public on Wednesday. During the upcoming special Parliament session, the achievements of 75 years of independence -- from the Constituent Assembly till date -- will be discussed.

4 important bills are also included in the agenda

It has also been made clear by the government that along with discussion over the journey of 75 years of independence, four important bills are also included in the agenda of the special session.

