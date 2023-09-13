After Widespread Speculations, Centre Releases Agenda For Special Session Of Parliament Starting Sept 18

New parliament building | PTI

The government on Wednesday night finally revealed the agenda for the upcoming five-day Special Session of Parliament, commencing on September 18. The agenda includes discussions on the Parliament's historical evolution over the past 75 years and the approval of five Bills in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, one of which is the contentious legislation concerning the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Commissioners.

The agenda was officially released through notifications in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha bulletins. According to the documents, the inaugural day of the session will feature a discussion in both Houses titled ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings’.

The provisional legislative agenda for the Lok Sabha included four Bills, among them, The Advocates (Amendment) Bill and The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill. However, it's important to note that the bills listed for approval should not be regarded as an exhaustive list, as stated in the bulletin.

Furthermore, the government has included the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, a contentious piece of legislation, and The Post Office Bill for approval in the Lok Sabha, following their passage in the Rajya Sabha during the special session. The Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to pass the Repealing and Amending Bill, which had previously been approved by the Lok Sabha and was awaiting passage in the Upper House.