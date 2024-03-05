Spanish Woman Gangrape Case: Jharkhand Police Hands Over ₹10 Lakh Compensation To Victim's Husband

ANI

Jharkhand Police has handed over a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the husband of a Spanish woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka on Friday.

According to the police, the Spanish woman was gang-raped in Hansdiha police station limits when she was en route to Nepal from West Bengal.

"We did a fast investigation and from the side of district administration, we are providing all the help to them (rape survivor and husband). Under the victim compensation scheme, we have given them Rs 10 lakh. We will try for a speedy trial and conviction of the accused," Anjaneyulu Dodde, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday.

The woman and her husband were on a bike tour across India and the incident reportedly happened when they were resting inside a tent in a deserted area in Kurmahat village.

The husband of the rape survivor thanked the police for the very "fast investigation".

According to the police, seven people are involved in the case and three have been arrested.

They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a local court on Sunday.

The incident sparked a scathing attack from the BJP against the state government.

"This is a stain on the state. This shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and that even foreigners aren't safe here. The police should act soon, and the government should also take cognizance of it and take strict action against such anarchists. This government has completely failed," Anant Ojha, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, said on Saturday.

Referring to the incident, Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta said that the state government is committed to taking strict action against the accused.