Space sector thrown open

New Delhi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared far-reaching reforms in the space sector which will allow the private sector to participate in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

It ends the monopoly of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which will henceforth focus on research and development and human spaceflight programme while the private sector will be involved in use of the space assets developed by ISRO, through the public sector New Space India Limited (NSIL), disclosed I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar at the media briefing on Cabinet decisions.

He said the newly created Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure. It will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies and a friendly regulatory environment.

Javadekar said space sector can play a major catalytic role in the technological advancement and expansion of the Industrial base. The proposed reforms will enhance the socio-economic use of space assets and activities, including through improved access to space assets, data and facilities.

He said the decisions taken by the Cabinet are in line with the long-term vision of the PM of transforming India and making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.