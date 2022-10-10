Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82 | File

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, October 10, at 8:16 am at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Taking to Twitter, Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav said, "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more."

The last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held at Saifai, his ancestral village in UP, said SP president Akhilesh Yadav's office.

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also said that the last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours.

On Sunday, Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram had said that the founder of the Samajwadi Party is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists.

Yadav has been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations.

Last week suddenly his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He has been elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.

In July this year, the Samajwadi Party patriarch's wife Sadhna Gupta passed away. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Sadhana Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. His first wife, Maalti Devi passed away in 2003. Maalti Devi was the mother of Akhilesh Yadav.